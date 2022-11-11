Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Metro stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

