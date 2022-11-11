Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Metro Stock Performance
Metro stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.
About Metro
