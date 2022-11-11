Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 29.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

