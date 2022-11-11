Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Middlefield Banc stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 29.67%.
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
