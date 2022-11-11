Mina Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. Mina has a market capitalization of $413.04 million and $22.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 737,957,758 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 737,332,186.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5843816 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,929,717.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

