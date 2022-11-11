MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 66.0% in October

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 132,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,051. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

