Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.00. 825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Mineral Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

Mineral Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

