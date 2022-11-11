Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 61,383 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,887,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $345,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,874. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

