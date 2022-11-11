Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $127.72 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $127,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.73. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.