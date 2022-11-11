MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £197.64 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Stefan Allanson bought 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £197.64 ($227.56).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.26) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 358 ($4.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 818 ($9.42). The stock has a market cap of £215.87 million and a P/E ratio of 616.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 498.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 680 ($7.83) to GBX 710 ($8.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

