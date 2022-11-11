MKM Partners Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

FIVN opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 107,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 138.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

