Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) PT Lowered to $1.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.55.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 164.68% and a negative net margin of 261.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

About Molecular Templates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 732.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 262,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690,511 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.