Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) PT Lowered to $1.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Molecular Templates Stock Performance
Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.55.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 164.68% and a negative net margin of 261.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.