Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.
Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TAP-A opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.
About Molson Coors Beverage
