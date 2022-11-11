Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAP-A opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

