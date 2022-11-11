Monero (XMR) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $214.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $129.59 or 0.00756059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,140.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00360521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00593832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00220380 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001344 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,199,108 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

