Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,518 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

