Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 159.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,130. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

