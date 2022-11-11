Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.38 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

GS stock traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.89. 128,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

