Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.27. The company had a trading volume of 137,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,872. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

