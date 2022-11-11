Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,065.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.21. 10,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,782. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

