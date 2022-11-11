Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at Atlantic Securities

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $294.26 on Monday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.92.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

