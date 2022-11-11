Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,343 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $120.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

