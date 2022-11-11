Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 64,750 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 43.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of DMF opened at $5.90 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

