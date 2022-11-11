Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $797,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 389.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 690,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

