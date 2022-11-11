Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of HACK opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27.

