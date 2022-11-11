Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 16,825 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

