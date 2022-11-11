Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.77 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.7 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,405. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.41 and a 200 day moving average of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

