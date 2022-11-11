Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $772.32

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 772.32 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 796 ($9.17). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 794 ($9.14), with a volume of 295,875 shares.

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 773.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market cap of £957.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.50.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Insider Transactions at Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £15,994.02 ($18,415.68).

(Get Rating)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.