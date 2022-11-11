Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance
Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
