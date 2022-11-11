Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.