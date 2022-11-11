N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. N-able updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

N-able Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.27 on Friday. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 894,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 93.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of N-able by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 393,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 281,943 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

