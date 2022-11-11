N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. N-able updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
N-able Trading Up 16.3 %
Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.27 on Friday. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 0.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on N-able (NABL)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.