National Bankshares Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.90

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

