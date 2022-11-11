Navcoin Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $469.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00122990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00236309 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028937 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,829,813 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.