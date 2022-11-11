Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $374.08 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00122556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00229357 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00069302 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00028844 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,827,421 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

