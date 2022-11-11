Nervos Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $91.32 million and $1.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00359751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00760918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00601764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00237345 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.