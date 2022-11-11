NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Cut to $22.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTST. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

