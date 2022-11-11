NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Cut to $22.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTSTGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTST. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

