New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 1,026,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New China Life Insurance (NWWCF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.