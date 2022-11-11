New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 1,026,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

New China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

