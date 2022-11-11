NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,816 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 38,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,787,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 219,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

