Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.74 billion-$80.74 billion.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 159,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,823. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

