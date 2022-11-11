Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 158,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

