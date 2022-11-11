Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.19. 158,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,399. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.