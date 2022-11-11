Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 8.2 %

NCLH stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

