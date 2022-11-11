NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.89 on Monday. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.25 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NOV

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after acquiring an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.