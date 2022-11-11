Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.77 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. 368,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.26. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.