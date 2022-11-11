Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nufarm Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NFRMY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

