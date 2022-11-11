Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nufarm Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NFRMY opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
About Nufarm
