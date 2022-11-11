Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 47.7% in October

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the October 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $181,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 433,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

