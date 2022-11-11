Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 27,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,340. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

