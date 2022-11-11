NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $407.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.