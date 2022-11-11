Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $8,177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Nyxoah by 150.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

