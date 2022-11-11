Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $256.46 million and approximately $43.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,271.95 or 0.07342211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00085770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05047046 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $48,226,620.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

