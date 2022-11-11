ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the October 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in ObsEva by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ObsEva in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

ObsEva stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.46.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.