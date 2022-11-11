OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCINF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.00) to €46.00 ($46.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($38.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OCI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.