Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 119.35%.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 166,128 shares of company stock worth $750,000 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

