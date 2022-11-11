Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.